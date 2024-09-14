Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793198https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-government-reschedules-eid-e-milad-holiday-mumbai-september-18-2793198.html
NewsIndia
EID-E-MILAD RESCHEDULED

Maharashtra Government Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday In Mumbai

This decision follows requests from Muslim MLAs and organisations, who planned to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 to avoid conflicts with Ganpati immersion ceremonies.

|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Government Reschedules Eid-e-Milad Holiday In Mumbai

Eid-e-Milad: In a significant update, the Maharashtra government has announced the rescheduling of the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18. This decision, communicated through an official notification on Friday, aims to ensure harmony between overlapping celebrations of Ganpati immersion and Eid-e-Milad. 

This decision follows requests from Muslim MLAs and organisations, who planned to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 to avoid conflicts with Ganpati immersion ceremonies. The notification stated, "Among the 24 public holidays notified by the State Government, the Eid-e-Milad holiday is indicated on Monday, September 16, 2024. Eid-e-Milad, a religious festival of Muslims, is widely celebrated by the Muslim community on a large scale. A procession program is organised on this occasion.

On Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, since there is the Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi, to maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities, the Muslim Community has decided to organise the procession program on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024. Therefore, the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad is being declared on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 instead of Monday, September 16, 2024."

The notification also mentioned that outside Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburbs, district collectors will decide whether to maintain the holiday on September 16 or reschedule it to September 18, based on local procession plans. The change was made as per the notification to "maintain peace and social harmony" between the two communities during these overlapping festivals. Eid-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad Muslims across the world participate in processions during the celebration. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?