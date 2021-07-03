Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: All students will pass, MSBSHSE to calculate results based on a 3-year score

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Board has revealed the evaluation criteria for the HSC or class 12 students. On a similar ground as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Maharashtra Board will also calculate results based on three-year performance. The best of three marks of class 10, class 11 score, and class 12 internal assessment will be taken into account in calculating class 12 results. The Maharashtra Board is likely to announce the class 12 results by July 31.

The government has released the evaluation criteria after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders. An official notification said, “Given the pandemic, the state board is permitted to pass all students in the HSC exam.”

1. Class 12: 40% weightage

2. Class 11: Marks in final exams 30% weightage

3. Class 10: 30% weightage to Average of best 3 exams

Evaluation criteria:

1. Scores in college-based assessments in class 12 and class 11 will be considered for the evaluation criteria.

2. Marks of student’s best 3 performing subjects in Class 10 board exams will be considered.

3. For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first-semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of class 12 will carry 40 per cent weightage whereas marks in the final exam of class 11 and the average of the best three performing theory papers of class 10 will have 30 per cent weightage each.

On Friday (July 2), the Maharashtra state school education department released a Government Resolution (GR) announcing the assessment policy stating, "For the theory portion of Class 12 exams, 40 per cent weightage will be based on marks scored in the unit test or first semester exams or practice exams of Class 12, 30 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored in Class 11 and 30 per cent will be based on the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class 10".

This assessment policy has arrived after multiple rounds of consultations with various stakeholders. Varsha Gaikwad said, "Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students. The policy is based on the evaluation method similar to the one devised by central education boards to maintain uniformity in Class 12 results".

“Colleges are requested to meet the timelines for various activities to allow the board to declare results in a timely manner. The board will organise webinars, upload FAQs & set up helplines to give colleges, teachers a detailed understanding of the evaluation process,” Varsha Gaikwad added.

