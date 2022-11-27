topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CHANDRAPUR

Slab of foot overbridge collapses at railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, several injured

Railway has announced Ex gratia Rs 1 lakh to grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Slab of foot overbridge collapses at railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, several injured

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a slab of foot overbridge fell at Balharshah Railway Junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Sunday, November 27, 2022, leaving 13 people critically injured, as per the preliminary reports. The slab fell on the passengers walking beneath it on the railway platform. As per the reports, few passengers got critically injured after coming in contact with high-voltage overhead wires.

A huge part of pre-cast slab of Foot over bridge at the railway station of Balharshah division fell down at around 5:10 PM today leaving 13 persons injured. The injured have been shifted to a nearby Civil Hospital after giving first aid. No casualties reported, as informed by the Chief Public Relation Officer (Central Railway), Shivaji Sutar.

Meanwhile, Railway has announced Ex gratia Rs 1 lakh to grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries. "Injured persons are being given the best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for quick recovery," said CPRO Sutar 

A team has been deployed at Ballarsha Railway Station and Rural Hospital to prevent further accidents and stampedes in congested areas.

"A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet," the official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Thirteen injured persons were rushed to a hospital. One of them has suffered head injuries and his condition is critical, he said. The Central Railway (CR) said in a press release that a part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact.

Live Tv

ChandrapurBalhargarh railway junctioninjuredfoot overbridge collapsemaharashtra tragedyMaharashtra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data