Slab of foot overbridge collapses at railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, several injured

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a slab of foot overbridge fell at Balharshah Railway Junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Sunday, November 27, 2022, leaving 13 people critically injured, as per the preliminary reports. The slab fell on the passengers walking beneath it on the railway platform. As per the reports, few passengers got critically injured after coming in contact with high-voltage overhead wires.

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe November 27, 2022

A huge part of pre-cast slab of Foot over bridge at the railway station of Balharshah division fell down at around 5:10 PM today leaving 13 persons injured. The injured have been shifted to a nearby Civil Hospital after giving first aid. No casualties reported, as informed by the Chief Public Relation Officer (Central Railway), Shivaji Sutar.

Meanwhile, Railway has announced Ex gratia Rs 1 lakh to grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries. "Injured persons are being given the best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for quick recovery," said CPRO Sutar

Chandrapur, Maharashtra | Part of pre-cast slab of Foot over bridge at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down at around 5.10pm today. 4 persons injured in incident & all have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid. No casualties reported: Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

A team has been deployed at Ballarsha Railway Station and Rural Hospital to prevent further accidents and stampedes in congested areas.

"A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet," the official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Thirteen injured persons were rushed to a hospital. One of them has suffered head injuries and his condition is critical, he said. The Central Railway (CR) said in a press release that a part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact.