Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Exam in the month of July 2022. The results will be available on mahresult.nic.in today, September 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. Yesterday, September 1, 2022, the official website, mahresult.nic.in, announced the result date and time. According to the website, results for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 will be released today at 1 pm.

Candidates must be prepared with their hall tickets because they will be required to provide information before the results can be displayed. Candidates will be able to access their results as soon as the result link is active, which will happen when the results are announced. ALSO READ: OFSS Bihar Class 11 2022 Second Merit List releasing TODAY

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Results 2022:Here’s how to download

Go to the official website – mahresults.nic.in.

Click on the HSC or SSC result link on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials.

The Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference.

Maharashtra's SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, and its HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 21, 2022, to August 24, 2022.