NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA HSC RESULT 2022

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at mahresult.nic.in- Here’s how to download

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply results 2022: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result will be released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE at 1 pm, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at mahresult.nic.in- Here’s how to download

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Exam in the month of July 2022. The results will be available on mahresult.nic.in today, September 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. Yesterday, September 1, 2022, the official website, mahresult.nic.in, announced the result date and time. According to the website, results for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 will be released today at 1 pm.

Candidates must be prepared with their hall tickets because they will be required to provide information before the results can be displayed. Candidates will be able to access their results as soon as the result link is active, which will happen when the results are announced. ALSO READ: OFSS Bihar Class 11 2022 Second Merit List releasing TODAY

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Results 2022:Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website – mahresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the HSC or SSC result link on the homepage.
  • Enter the login credentials.
  • The Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference.

Maharashtra's SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, and its HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 21, 2022, to August 24, 2022.

 

Live Tv

maharashtra hsc result 2022Maharashtra HSC Resulthsc result 2022 maharashtrahsc result 2022Maharashtra Boardmaharashtra hsc boardmaharashtra board result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?