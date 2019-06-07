close

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2019 tomorrow at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in

Candidates can also check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 here:

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Maharashtra Class 10 results on Saturday, 1 pm. Maharashtra State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination results can be viewed on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates can also check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 at examresults.net. 

Steps below to check the MSBSHSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net. 

Step 2: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 3: On the fresh page, enter your roll number and your mother's first name and click on "view result".

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC results 2019 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.

The Maharashtra SSC exam was held from March 1 to 22. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the exam. Candidates who fail to secure the passing marks can sit for Class 10 supplementary board exams tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

