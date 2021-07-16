हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID Vaccination

Maharashtra to allow fully vaccinated passengers to enter state without RT-PCR report

The order states that fully vaccinated people in possesion of the final vaccination certificate will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report.

Maharashtra to allow fully vaccinated passengers to enter state without RT-PCR report
File photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government issued an order allowing people who have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and who are in possession of a final vaccination certificate to enter the state.

The order states that fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report, according to news agency ANI.

This exemption is applicable for domestic as well as international passengers."In exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority hereby decrees that persons who have vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 15 days lapsed since the administration of second dose of the vaccine and is in possession of the final vaccination certificate issued through the COWIN portal then such persons be exempted from mandatory requirement of processing a negative RTPCR report on their entry into the state," read the order. 

It is clarified that this exemption is applicable for domestic as well as international passengers.

The state government has also extended the time interval of the validity of the RT-PCR test for all other persons to 72 hours instead of 48 hours. 

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 92 per cent of total active cases are being reported from 10 districts of the state while the remaining 8 per cent from 26 districts.

