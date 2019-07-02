Main runway shut at Mumbai airport, arrival and departure schedules affected

Mumbai: Operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were severely hit on Tuesday with arrival and departure schedules going for a toss here. This after the main runway here was shut due to a SpiceJet flight overshooting the tarmac on Monday night, reportedly due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Mumbai has witnessed heavy showers for most parts of Monday and Tuesday which have also had a detrimental impact on air traffic schedules in the city. As many as 18 domestic flights and another 24 domestic departures were cancelled. Four international arrivals and the same number of international departures have been cancelled as well.

Apart from this, several flights have either been diverted away from the city or have been rescheduled. A total of 55 flights - 26 international and 29 domestic - had been diverted at the time of filing this report.

While the alternate runways are operational, low visibility due to heavy rainfall has also had an adverse effect on operations. Many passengers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the delays or cancellations. They are being advised to check with their respective aircraft operators regarding the status of their intended flights.

The scenario on the streets and stations of Mumbai is hardly any better with rail traffic operating below full capabilities. Tracks at many stations were under water - much like several streets of the city which resulted in jams lasting hours on Monday. While a public holiday on Tuesday has ensured that the volume of commuters on the streets and stations is comparatively less, the situation remains as grim.