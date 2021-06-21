हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Major accident on Yamuna Expressway, 36 passengers injured, few critical: Here's what happened

The incident occurred when the Delhi-bound bus, which was coming from Madhubani in Bihar with over 100 passengers, including labourers and their families, on board overturned after one of its front wheels came off. Some of the injured have also been sent to different private hospitals, Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural) Srish Chandra said.

Major accident on Yamuna Expressway, 36 passengers injured, few critical: Here&#039;s what happened
ANI photo

Mathura: At least three dozen passengers were injured after a double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday, police said. Altogether, 36 travellers received injuries in the mishap. All the injured were rushed to different government and private hospitals and were given medical treatment, PTI quoted a police official as saying. 

The incident occurred when the Delhi-bound bus, which was coming from Madhubani in Bihar with over 100 passengers, including labourers and their families, on board overturned after one of its front wheels came off. Some of the injured have also been sent to different private hospitals, Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural) Srish Chandra said.

Senior officials including the chief medical officer reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. Nineteen injured were brought to the district hospital. Three of them were in critical condition and were referred to the SN Medical College, Agra, said Dr Mukund Bansal, Chief Medical Superintendent of Mathura District Hospital. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshRoad accidentMathura road accidentYamuna Expressway accidentYamuna Expressway
Next
Story

Well done India: PM Narendra Modi on India's record-breaking vaccination numbers

Must Watch

PT13M47S

International Yoga Day 2021: ITBP jawans practice yoga near Pangong Lake