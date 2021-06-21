Major accident on Yamuna Expressway, 36 passengers injured, few critical: Here's what happened

Mathura: At least three dozen passengers were injured after a double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday, police said. Altogether, 36 travellers received injuries in the mishap. All the injured were rushed to different government and private hospitals and were given medical treatment, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The incident occurred when the Delhi-bound bus, which was coming from Madhubani in Bihar with over 100 passengers, including labourers and their families, on board overturned after one of its front wheels came off. Some of the injured have also been sent to different private hospitals, Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural) Srish Chandra said.

Senior officials including the chief medical officer reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. Nineteen injured were brought to the district hospital. Three of them were in critical condition and were referred to the SN Medical College, Agra, said Dr Mukund Bansal, Chief Medical Superintendent of Mathura District Hospital.

