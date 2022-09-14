NewsIndia
Major blow to Congress in Goa amid Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, its eight MLAs join BJP to 'strengthen hands of PM Modi'

Eight Goa Congress MLAs who have joined BJP are Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

Sep 14, 2022

New Delhi: In a huge setback for Congress in Goa, eight of its MLAs joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (September 14, 2022). The eight Congress lawmakers who have joined the saffron camp are Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. 

They also met Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant.

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM (Narendra) Modi and CM Pramod Sawant," Michael Lobo, who switched parties, said.

"Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo," he added.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress now has three legislators, while the BJP's strength has increased from 20 to 28. 

Earlier in 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had also switched over to the saffron camp.

Setback for Congress comes amid its 150-day long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'  

The setback for the Grand Old Party comes amid its 150-day long "Bharat Jodo Yatra", which is aimed at combating the alleged divide in the country and rejuvenating the party organisation. Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi, along with several top leaders of the party, began the Yatra from Kanyakumari last week and after traversing through Tamil Nadu, it is now passing through Kerala.

The 3,570-kilometer-long foot march is scheduled to cover 12 states and two Union territories.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometers, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

(With agency inputs)

