Initiated in January 2022, this project is set to unveil the world's longest cable car, spanning 6.6 km. The cable car promises to provide tourists an extraordinary experience.

One of the project's remarkable features is its ability to transport tourists within a few minutes to the world's second-largest hot spring, Boiling Lake. The announcement of this endeavor was made by the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, in October 2022.

While announcing this significant milestone, Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles said that this would be a major attraction for tourists. She also mentioned that the construction of a ten-passenger cable car has started. It has the capacity to transport a thousand passengers per hour in each direction, with each trip taking 20 minutes to move from one side to the other.

SETTING A WORLD RECORD

In a significant development in the world of engineering marvels, the Cable Car Project in the Commonwealth of Dominica is poised to set a Guinness World Record upon its completion as the world's longest monocable car.

Spanning an impressive 6.6 kilometers, this project, a collaboration between ABL Holdings and the Doppelmayr Group, is not just a feat of engineering brilliance but also a testament to human ingenuity and determination.

The completion of this project will not only mark a major milestone in cable car technology but also position Dominica as a holder of a unique world record, attracting global attention and boosting tourism in the region.

This remarkable achievement underscores the country's commitment to innovative infrastructural development, blending technological advancements with ecological mindfulness.

TOURISM AND EMPLOYMENT SURGE

In a transformative boost to Dominica's economy, the Cable Car Project promises to create a surge in employment opportunities, particularly in the hospitality sector.

The establishment of restaurants at both the bottom and top stations, coupled with a rise in demand for local vendors, taxi services and tour guides, is set to revolutionize the local job market.

Many tourists, enticed by the scenic beauty, might opt for a return journey via hiking trails, further fueling the need for guided tours and transportation services. This influx of opportunities will primarily benefit Dominican nationals, offering numerous direct job opportunities.

Experts predict that post-completion, the project will triple tourism in Dominica, potentially making it the top tourist destination among CARICOM nations in terms of sheer numbers. This significant increase in tourism is expected to have a ripple effect across various sectors, fostering economic growth and enhancing the nation's global standing in the tourism industry.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CABLE CAR PROJECT

According to the latest updates on the Cable Car project's progress, the current phase includes assembling the tower structures and preparing their foundations in the jungle, an important step to ensure the seamless installation of the tower equipment.

After completing the current phase, the next step involves deploying a heavy-lift helicopter. This aircraft will be instrumental in installing all tower equipment. Once this critical task is accomplished, it will pave the way for the commencement of the main cable car installation, marking a significant stride in the project's evolution.

In addition, the team has acquired self-contained trucks from India with four-wheel drive capabilities, which will be used to transport essential material, including concrete, to tower sites.

The construction team is also actively developing the bottom station area and has completed the parking lot. The area will include amenities for passengers who want to shop and eat.

It is also to be noted that more than 140 local citizens of Dominica, hailing from nearby communities are currently employed in the project. As the project progresses, so too will the opportunities for local people.

The team, consisting of both males and females, is making a huge impact on the local economy, as many people are receiving good wages.

Moreover, the locals are excited about the project's potential for future employment opportunities as well. When asked, local employees at the project described the current state of construction as 'fun' and 'exciting'.

As the project progresses, it is anticipated that the cable car will become a major tourist destination in Dominica and a jewel in the Caribbean.

The latest reports have shown that several on-site works have been undertaken already, which are as follows:

LCS TOWER FOUNDATION AND DEADMAN ANCHOR INSTALLATION

44 of 59 deadman anchor logs were buried and backfilled

Tower 1 guy rope anchors are being designed to attach to the road-widening wall

The tower 14 foundation was excavated. The hole will be blinded, and the foundation will be flown

Tower 15 foundation will be the last one to be cast by hand

Guy rope lines are being re-cut, and the final tree cutting is performed

Anchor weight locations are being excavated

Anchor weight pre-casting is in progress using the new AJAX trucks

Tower 7 winch pad excavated and blinded

LCS TOWER ASSEMBLY

Tower Assembly complete

Saddles are completed

Rigging pallets are being assembled for flying

DOPPELMAYR BOTTOM STATION AND TOWERS

The first section of the bottom station's retaining wall has been cast and stripped. After seven days, excavation of the Bottom station will begin and the team will use the material to backfill the wall.

Tower 8 micropile drilling and grouting are in progress

Tower 10 and 11 excavation by hand

TOP STATION

Building Sites Completed

Digging resumed on the Anchor Hole

Surveyed and cut the Guy Rope lines

Construction on the six buildings that will be flown up to the top station – 3 bunkhouses, one kitchen/dining room, one office, one wash house

CABLE CAR PROJECT IN DOMINICA

ABL Holdings and the Doppelmayr group have collaborated to execute this multimillion-dollar project. The aerial bridge's length will be 6.6 km and can be traversed in 20 minutes. The cabins with large panoramic windows are designed for ten passengers and are equipped with comfortable seats.

At the lower station, there will be several stores and eateries and at the top – a large viewing platform and a café. Once at the top, passengers can also take a picture next to a statue of the Sisserou parrot (the national bird of Dominica), which is six meters high.

The starting point of the cable car will be the capital, Roseau and people can reach the boiling lake in a very short span of time. This will be a remarkable development as earlier, the hike to the boiling lake would take a few hours which often deterred some tourists.

With the introduction of a more comfortable option which takes far less time, the boiling lake is expected to become the most popular attraction in the Caribbean region.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)