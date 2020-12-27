हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Major terror plot foiled in J&K's Poonch, three arrested with grenades

Accused were in regular contact with handlers in Pak, were planning to target religious places.

Major terror plot foiled in J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch, three arrested with grenades

Jammu: In a major success for the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army's Romeo Force (Rashtriya Rifles), a militant module working in Poonch district was busted on Sunday (December 27, 2020). The securityforces foiled a major plot of an attack on religious places.

As many as three militant associates have been arrested so far and six grenades have been recovered from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and it's Special Operation Group alongwith Indian Army's 49 Rashtriya Rifles battalion laid a check post in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Basooni and intercepted a vehicle in which a person Mustafa Khan resident of Galuta Harni was travelling. He was apprehended on account of suspicious movement and was being questioned.

Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army

 

During probe, the accused broke down and confessed for his involvement in militant-related activities and upon his confession, two more militant associates were apprehended. Named Mohd Yaseen, son of Walayat Khan and Rayees Ahmed, son of Mohammad Iqbal, both resident of Dabbi Balakote.

On further questioning, the trio gave vital clues and searches were conducted in the house of Mustafa Khan from where six grenades were recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army

SSP Angral also said that during investigation, it has come to light that the arrested persons were in regular contact with their handlers in Pakistan who were instructing them to carry out militant strikes.

It has also come to fore that the accused were planning to carry out strike at religious places in Poonch which was an attempt to trigger communal tension in the region.

Some videos regarding tactics of grenade lobbying were also found in the mobile phones of accused.

Angral added that it is a huge success as security forces have managed to avert a major terror plot by the militants.

He informed that entire operation was carried out by J&K Police and Army's RR with team of police were headed by SDPO Mendhar Zaheer Jafri. 

A case has been registered at Police Station in Mendher.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirIndian Army
Next
Story

This little boy's stunning dance moves will steal your heart - Watch
  • 1,01,87,850Confirmed
  • 1,47,622Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M43S

Watch: Ground reality of adulteration in spices