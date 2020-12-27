Major terror plot foiled in J&K's Poonch, three arrested with grenades

Jammu: In a major success for the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army's Romeo Force (Rashtriya Rifles), a militant module working in Poonch district was busted on Sunday (December 27, 2020). The securityforces foiled a major plot of an attack on religious places.

As many as three militant associates have been arrested so far and six grenades have been recovered from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and it's Special Operation Group alongwith Indian Army's 49 Rashtriya Rifles battalion laid a check post in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Basooni and intercepted a vehicle in which a person Mustafa Khan resident of Galuta Harni was travelling. He was apprehended on account of suspicious movement and was being questioned.

During probe, the accused broke down and confessed for his involvement in militant-related activities and upon his confession, two more militant associates were apprehended. Named Mohd Yaseen, son of Walayat Khan and Rayees Ahmed, son of Mohammad Iqbal, both resident of Dabbi Balakote.

On further questioning, the trio gave vital clues and searches were conducted in the house of Mustafa Khan from where six grenades were recovered.

SSP Angral also said that during investigation, it has come to light that the arrested persons were in regular contact with their handlers in Pakistan who were instructing them to carry out militant strikes.

It has also come to fore that the accused were planning to carry out strike at religious places in Poonch which was an attempt to trigger communal tension in the region.

Some videos regarding tactics of grenade lobbying were also found in the mobile phones of accused.

Angral added that it is a huge success as security forces have managed to avert a major terror plot by the militants.

He informed that entire operation was carried out by J&K Police and Army's RR with team of police were headed by SDPO Mendhar Zaheer Jafri.

A case has been registered at Police Station in Mendher.