Make in India

Make in India: Proposals worth Rs 7,965 cr approved for Armed Forces modernisation

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), in its meeting of November 02, 2021, held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals for modernisation and operational needs of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs 7,965 crore.

Make in India: Proposals worth Rs 7,965 cr approved for Armed Forces modernisation
Image credit: PTI

New Delhi: Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday (November 2), approved proposals worth Rs 7,965 crore for Armed Forces modernisation under `Make in India`, said a press release by the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), in its meeting of November 02, 2021, held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals for modernisation and operational needs of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs 7,965 crore.

All of these proposals (100%) are under `Make in India` with a focus on design, development and manufacturing in India, added the press release. Key approvals of procurement from domestic sources include twelve Light Utility Helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL); Lynx U2 Fire Control System from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) which will enhance the detection tracking and engagement capabilities of Naval warships and Mid Life Upgradation of the Dornier Aircraft from HAL to increase the Naval capacity of maritime reconnaissance and coastal surveillance, as per the press release.

As a further impetus to `Aatmanirbhar Bharat`, a global procurement case of Naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns` quantity added to the upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) being manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), according to the press statement.

These SRGMs provide niche capabilities of engaging fast manoeuvring targets using guided munitions & range extensions and are to be fitted on the warships of the Indian Navy.

