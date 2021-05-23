Making necessary arrangements for black fungus treatment, will contain second COVID-19 wave by May end: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (May 22) asserted that the state government will contain the second wave of COVID-19 by the end of May.

The UP CM said, “The state government will contain the second wave of COVID-19 by the end of this month.”

Further, he assured that the UP government is “making necessary arrangements for the treatment of black fungus as well as improving infrastructure in children hospitals.”

Adityanath, who was on a Kanpur tour, promised that a 100-bedded pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) will be set up at the medical college in the city.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government declared ‘black fungus’ or mucormycosis as a notified disease under the Epidemic Act. Following his meeting with Team-9, the state CM had issued directions to declare black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The BJP leader said that those found guilty of black-marketing of Remdesivir injections are being booked under the National Security Act (NSA). He reiterated that properties of those indulging in hoarding or black-marketing life-saving medicines will be seized.

Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Meanwhile, the UP government issued instructions to medical officers of all districts at district hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community health centres (CHCs) in order to curb the transmission of COVID-19 in rural areas.

As per the statement issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health family, the medical officers have been directed to ensure the presence of physicians, paramedical staff at all health centers, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV