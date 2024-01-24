Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Amit Shah After FIR Registered Against Rahul Gandhi In Assam

Guwahati: In a significant turn of events, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the alleged security concerns surrounding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The plea for intervention comes in the wake of an FIR registered against Gandhi in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah last night on the alleged security issues faced by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/PW6h2xNM1p January 24, 2024

FIR Against Rahul For 'Violence': Assam CM

Late last night, an FIR was filed by Assam Police against prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, and Kanhaiya Kumar. This action followed a directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the former Congress chief of employing "Naxalite tactics" to incite party workers during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

In a post on the social media platform 'X,' CM Sarma specified that the FIR encompassed charges related to violence, provocation, and assault on police personnel under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Public Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

Assam CM's Warning And Allegations

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Sarma had forewarned that the state police would initiate a criminal case against Rahul Gandhi, with plans for arrest post Lok Sabha elections. The chief minister alleged that during the clash between police and Congress workers in the Khanapara area, Rahul Gandhi attempted to enter Guwahati with a sizable convoy of 3000 people and 200 vehicles.

Despite repeated advisories to choose an alternate route, the Congress workers clashed with the police, leading to the subsequent registration of the FIR. CM Sarma asserted that Rahul Gandhi had instigated the incident from atop a vehicle and declared that a criminal case would be registered against him. However, the arrest would be deferred until after the Lok Sabha polls.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Continues Amidst Turmoil

Rahul Gandhi, at the forefront of the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai, faced disruptions as Congress workers clashed with Assam Police while attempting to enter Guwahati. The Yatra is set to proceed to Barpeta and Bongaingaon, with a public meeting scheduled in the evening at Dhubri on Wednesday. The unfolding events raise concerns about the safety and security of political figures engaging in public movements across the country.