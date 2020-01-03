Mamata Banerjee holds anti-CAA rally in Siliguri; calls PM Modi 'Pakistan's ambassador'

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Siliguri, on Friday, while protesting against the newly formed Citizenship Amendment Act. During her address, Mamata slammed the Narendra Modi government and said that everyone in this government speaks differently, they are full of confusion.

Mamata who is on her two days visit to Siliguri, led five kilometers march with the party workers to protest against CAA-NRC in the city.

Mamata said, ''BJP leaders keep asking people to go to Pakistan. Is PM Modi ambassador of Pakistan? They only talk about Pakistan, on everything they say, go to Pakistan, have you forgotten India.'' She added, ''Why should we discuss Pakistan, India is our place.''

Mamata said, ''When they say your name should be in the voter list, they forget that they don't even write the name properly in the list. If these people write your name properly then they are writing your father's name incorrectly, your wife's name is written properly, then they write the name of your children wrong.'' She added, ''They should first, carefully check the voter list.''

Lashing out at the Modi-led government Mamata said, ''The Home Minister says one thing, the Prime Minister speaks one thing and Ravi Shankar Prasad says one thing, none of this is fine, they are confused among themselves. They should stop torturing students. How many more people will die? How many abuses do we keep on agitating until the CAB withdraws.''

Mamata further stated that she will hold a similar rally in Darjeeling on January 22 and requested people to join her movement to save democracy.

She urged people to join hands with her saying, ''I am fighting against #NationalRegisterOfCitizens and #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, join hands with me, requesting all people to come forward to save our democracy.''