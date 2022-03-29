हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee writes a letter to all Opposition leaders, asks them to fight BJP's 'hollow governance' together

The West Bengal CM said that the need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this "oppressive force".

Mamata Banerjee writes a letter to all Opposition leaders, asks them to fight BJP&#039;s &#039;hollow governance&#039; together

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to all Opposition leaders and her non-Bharatiya Janata Party counterparts and requested them to unite to fight BJP'S "hollow governance". 

In a letter dated March 27, 2022, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said that the need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this "oppressive force".

She also called for a meeting to discuss strategies to take on the BJP and commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the "government that the country deserves".

"I urge that everyone of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability," the letter shared by TMC on its Twitter account on Tuesday (March 29) read.

She alleged that the saffron party has "time and again, repeatedly attacked the federal structure of our country" and now, it's time to unitedly fight this oppressive regime.

"I am writing to you to express deep concern over direct attacks on this country's institutional democracy by the ruling BJP," she said.

"Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves," Mamata added.

