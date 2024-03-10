New Delhi: West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, as she unilaterally announced the Trinamool Party's candidates for all 42 seats in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

As Banerjee's decided to dump the INDIA bloc and crush Congress's hopes for an alliance in the state despite numerous meetings with INDIA allies, Chowdhury claimed that she is fearful of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mamata Banerjee is worried that if she joins the INDIA Alliance, she will have to face Modi. She is worried that if the ED and CBI start visiting TMC on Modi's orders, it could pose a risk to the TMC party. So, by distancing herself from the alliance, Mamata Banerjee is sending a message to Modi's office: Don't be upset with me; I'm not part of the alliance and I won't compete with the BJP," he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's main aim is to defeat Adhir Chowdhury at any cost, even if it means BJP winning.

"Adhir Chowdhary must be defeated at any cost. Mamata Banerjee has no problem if the BJP wins instead, that's why Yusuf Pathan was nominated from here," he said. Yousuf Pathan has been fielded from Berhampore, where Congress heavyweight, Adhir Chowdhury is a sitting MP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the TMC candidates at a show of strength in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday.

Abhishek himself will be contesting LS polls on TMC ticket from Diamond Harbour while the expelled Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra has been fielded from Krishnanagar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC won 22 seats, while the BJP sprung a major surprise, winning 18 seats. The Congress won the remaining two seats.

