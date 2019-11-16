close

Delhi Airport

Man arrested with stolen mobile phone, purse, speakers at Delhi's IGI airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has arrested a man from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday for allegedly stealing several items including mobile phones, wallets, chocolates and speakers from the airport.

NEW DELHI: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has arrested a man from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday for allegedly stealing several items including mobile phones, wallets, chocolates and speakers from the airport.

According to CISF personnel, the man has been identified as Sheikh Ameer Bashir who lived in Thane district of Maharashtra. Before catching a flight to Mumbai, he stole items such as toys, chocolates, speakers and perfumes from the shops at the airport. 

Not only this, but he also stole a mobile phone from a passenger when she put it on a tray during the baggage security check at the time of check-in. The passenger, Aslam Nawaj, who was bound to go to Port Blair, informed the CISF personnel stationed at the security check-in area that she could not find her phone. At the same time, Pooja Kumari, another passenger who was going to take a flight to Ranchi informed CISF personnel that her purse was misplaced from the security check-in counter.

Pooja further said that she had Rs 3,000 in cash, some foreign currency and important documents in her purse. Immediately, CISF personnel checked the CCTV footage and saw a man stealing items from the luggage security checking machine and sounded an alert.

The man was identified at the airport and nabbed by the CISf personnel. All the stolen items were also recovered from him. Later, he was handed over to Thane Police for further investigation.

