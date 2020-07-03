Man held for attacking 8-month-old child in Kerala

Kochi: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting his eight-month-old girl child after snatching it away from its mother in a village near Tripunithura, police said here. Anand, a 35-year-old daily wage earner, also attacked his wife after reaching home in Thiruvankulam in a drunken state on Thursday night.

The condition of the girl child admitted to a hospital in Tripunithura, was not serious, they said.

The matter came to light after the mother of the child informed the District Child Welfare Committee about the 'violent behaviour' of the man who reached home after consuming liquor.

The man was arrested on Friday morning based on a report received from the Child Welfare Committee.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband attacked her and the child every day after reaching home in an inebriated state.

He has been charged under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), police said.

This is the second such incident reported from the district in a month's time.

Recently, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slapping a 54-day-old infant twice before throwing her on the cot in their home near Angamaly.

The infant is currently undergoing treatment at a private medical college hospital in Kolenchery near here.