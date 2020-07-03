हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Man held for attacking 8-month-old child in Kerala

The matter came to light after the mother of the child informed the District Child Welfare Committee about the 'violent behaviour' of the man who reached home after consuming liquor.

Man held for attacking 8-month-old child in Kerala
Representational Image

Kochi: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting his eight-month-old girl child after snatching it away from its mother in a village near Tripunithura, police said here. Anand, a 35-year-old daily wage earner, also attacked his wife after reaching home in Thiruvankulam in a drunken state on Thursday night.

The condition of the girl child admitted to a hospital in Tripunithura, was not serious, they said.

The matter came to light after the mother of the child informed the District Child Welfare Committee about the 'violent behaviour' of the man who reached home after consuming liquor.

The man was arrested on Friday morning based on a report received from the Child Welfare Committee.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband attacked her and the child every day after reaching home in an inebriated state.

He has been charged under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), police said.

This is the second such incident reported from the district in a month's time.

Recently, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slapping a 54-day-old infant twice before throwing her on the cot in their home near Angamaly.

The infant is currently undergoing treatment at a private medical college hospital in Kolenchery near here.

Tags:
KeralaTripunithuraKochicrimeKerala policeJuvenileChild Welfare Committee
Next
Story

Digvijaya Singh roars back at Jyotiraditya Scindia, says 'One tiger lives in a forest'
  • 6,25,544Confirmed
  • 18,213Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT31M9S

Leh-Ladakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet soldiers who got injured in India-China skirmish