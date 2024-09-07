Man Killed After Being Hit By Car And Dragged For 10 Metres In Delhi’s Connaught Place

A 45-year-old man was killed in Delhi's Connaught Place after allegedly being hit by a car and dragged by it for around 10 metres, officials said on Saturday.

As per PTI reports, 45-year-old homeless man Lekhraj was hit by the car and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Shivam Dubey, 28, the driver of the car, allegedly fled the spot after the incident on Wednesday but was arrested later. He was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage, PTI reported, citing officials.

Dubey, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, borrowed a car from a friend in Mahipalpur, South Delhi, to meet someone in Connaught Place on Wednesday, the officer added.

Around 3:25 pm, while driving back, Dubey’s car allegedly hit Lekhraj, who was crossing the road near Barakhamba Radial Road in Connaught Place's outer circle. Lekhraj became trapped under the car's wheels, but Dubey is said to have continued driving, the officer said.

After dragging Lekhraj for about 10 meters, Dubey allegedly fled from the spot after leaving Lekhraj on the road, PTI reported.

After fleeing the Connaught Place area, Dubey returned the car to his friend. CCTV footage was reviewed and the owner of the was identified. Subsequently, Dubey was arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

Police said the car which was involved in the accident has also been impounded. Further investigations were on, they said, as per PTI reports.