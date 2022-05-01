Man pours petrol in lit pyre in Pune during cremation, 11 injured

In a bizarre and tragic incident reported from Maharashtra's Pune, a man poured petrol during the cremation and the act left at least 11 people injured with severe burns, reported PTI.

The accident took place at the crematorium at Kailash Crematorium on Tadiwala Road around 7 pm in Pune on Saturday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil.

According to a police official, a man tried to fasten the burning process at a funeral by pouring petrol into the pyre from a can which got exploded.

"10 people including the man that was pouring the petrol have suffered injuries. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," said a police official.

"When fuel was being poured on the already lit pyre, there was a flare-up. Some 11 people suffered injuries," he said.

"The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. We are conducting a further probe," he said.

Some of the victims were seriously injured, said another official.

Deepak Kamble, who had allegedly died by suicide, was being cremated when the incident took place, he said.

As per Kamble's son, around 80 people were present at the crematorium including family members, the official added.

(With agency inputs)

