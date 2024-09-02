Man Stabs His Wife To Death, Leaves Body In Car In West Delhi

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man stabbed his wife to death and left her dead body in his car in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, officials said on Monday.

The accused identified as Gautam has been arrested while he was trying to run by a police officer patrolling in the area, they said.

According to the police, the matter came to the fore when Ajay, a head constable posted at the Khayala Police Station, apprehended Gautam moving around without shirt in a suspicious circumstances at 1.20 am.

On being questioning, Gautam disclosed that he had killed his wife Manya (20) and left her dead body in the car.

On further questioning and verification, Gautam, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, told the police that he had married Manya in March without the consent of their families, an officer said.

Even after marriage, they were living with their respective families only and used to meet occasionally, the officer said.

On Sunday night, Gautam came to meet Manya in a car somewhere in Titarpur in Rajouri Garden area.

"Around 11 pm, Manya insisted that they should start living together and an argument between them took place in the car itself," another police officer said.

Gautam inflicted multiple stab injuries to Manya. After realising that she is dead, he then parked the car near Shivaji College red light and was trying to escape when he was apprehended by Head Constable Ajay, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Rajouri Garden Police Station and verification of facts, as told by the accused is being done, the officer added.