Mandu: Unique City That Attracts Tourists From All Over The World

Mandu or Mandavgarh is a small town situated in the Vindhyahal Hills at an altitude of about 2000 meters above sea level. The city of Mandu was considered one of the largest cities in the world about a thousand years ago. Therefore, a glimpse of the ancient culture of this city can be clearly seen in the historical buildings, structures and palaces built here.





Tourists from various regions and abroad come here mainly to see the ancient architecture of this city. There is a lot for tourists to see in Mandu. We will tell you about some famous places here.Here you can see the tomb of Hoshang Shah, the first Muslim ruler who ruled Malwa. The architecture of this tomb dates back to the 15th century where you can clearly see the Indo-Islamic style. The beautiful carvings in the tomb's marble, lattice windows and the main dome of the tomb are a beautiful example of Indo-Islamic architecture.Taveli Haveli was built in Mandu to house and feed the royal elephants and horses of the rulers of Malwa. This building is not only charming but also historic. This palace is built in the Indo-Islamic style, the construction period of this building is also 15th century.After seeing the beautiful white Jain temples in the ancient city of Mandu, there is a sense of peace. It is the largest group of Jain temples built in Malwa. Those temples dedicated to Jain Tirthankaras are also believed to date back to the 15th century.This is an ancient mandu step dating back to the 15th century. This steppe well was also built during the reign of Sultan Mahmud Shah Khilji of Malwa. The purpose of building this step well was to store water for the summer season. A spa and a rest house were also built next to this Champa staircase.This palace is also known as 'Swinging Palace'. The construction period of this palace is also 15th century which is very attractive to see.Islamic and Afghan influences are felt in the architecture of Hindola Mahal. The carvings of this palace are very intricate and beautiful and its vaulted structure also attracts tourists.It was built in the 15th century during the reign of Sultan Hoshang Shah of Malwa. This mosque has a vision of Indo-Islamic architecture.This palace was built in the 16th century by Baz Bahadur, the last king of Mandu. This palace is especially known as a favorite place for lovers of music and art.A very beautiful, historical and charming monument built on top of Mandu Vindhyachal Hill is known as Rani Roopmati Pavilion. This pavilion was also built in the 15th century.The construction period of "Jahaz Mahal" in Mandu is also 15th century, Jahaz Mahal is a beautiful example of architecture. This palace was built during the Giyasuddin Khilji Sultanate of Malwa. T.