New Delhi: Mangal Pandey is one of India's most celebrated freedom fighters. Today, marks his birth anniversary (July 19) as the nation remembers his sacrifice for the freedom of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary and said that the freedom fighter had ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period in India's history. "The great Mangal Pandey is synonymous with courage and determination. He ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period of our history and inspired countless people. Remembering him on his birth anniversary. Had paid tributes to his statue in Meerut earlier this year."

Who was freedom fighter Mangal Pandey?

Pandey, an Indian soldier in the pre-independence era, was vital in sparking the famous 1857 revolt against the British. This was also India's first independence fight against the colonial power. He was a sepoy in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry of the British East India Company and had joined the army in 1849.

How did Mangal Pandey led the 1857 revolt against British?

Initially, Pandey reportedly wanted to rise up the army ranks for a successful career. However, he changed his priorities after a new rifle was introduced when he was posted at the garrison in Barrackpore in the mid-1850s. To use the new Enfield rifle, a soldier had to bite off the eneds of greased cartridges to load the gun. However, word got around that the cartidges were greased with cow and pig lard which were against the Hindu and Muslim religions respectively.

Soldiers were of the belief that the British superiors had done this on purpose to trouble the armymen. This led to widespread anger and the first step of rebellion against the cartridges was believed to be by Mangal Pandey. Many historians believe that Mangal Pandey told his fellow sepoys to protest against their British counterparts and revolt againt the cartridges. Pandey refused to use the rifles and fought against the officers but he was unfortunately overpowered by them. Mangal Pandey was sentenced to death by the British court and died by hanging on April 8.

