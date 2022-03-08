Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Re-polling in six polling stations in two districts of Manipur today

Imphal: The repolling in six polling stations under Tadubi, Ukhrul, Chingai, Karong (all reserved for ST), and Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituencies will be held on Tuesday (March 8, 2022).

The Election Commission on Monday ordered re-polling in six polling stations under five Assembly constituencies in Manipur, Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal said. Voting would be open from 7 am to 4 pm on Tuesday.

The assembly polls will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Over 77 per cent of the 8,38,730 voters exercised their franchise in 22 of the 60 constituencies on Saturday while 88.63 per cent of 12,09,439 voters cast their votes in 38 seats in the first phase of polling on February 28.

One of the main reasons for consideration of re-polling was connected to damage of Electronic Voting Machines by miscreants during and after the second and final phase of polling on March 5, said the Chief Electoral Officer.

According to the earlier reports, 12 incidents of damage to EVMs by miscreants were reported on Saturday and FIRs have been registered in each case.

"Voting in these polling stations in Ukhrul and Senapati were declared to be void following violence on March 5 during the second and final phase of the assembly polls in the state," said the officials.

“These kind of incidents lead to major discomfort to the electors of the polling stations as their right to franchise gets infringed on the poll day and they will now need to come out again to exercise their rightful franchise on the day of re-poll,” Agrawal said.

Two persons were killed in a police firing and an attack by the rival party workers and several others were injured in separate incidents in Senapati and Thoubal districts in Manipur in the second phase of elections.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with four other states- Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly polls were held.

