Taking a jab at AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, who openly opposes the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that if Ajmal is considering remarriage, he should do it before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He indicated that polygamy will soon be deemed illegal in the state. Sarma’s comment comes in the wake of the recently passed UCC in the Uttarakhand assembly. The code aims to ensure consistent civil laws for all communities across the nation, except for the Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, the Chief Minister expressed that he would participate in the wedding ceremony of the AIUDF MP if it were to occur prior to the general elections.

The Assam Chief Minister suggested that if Ajmal is contemplating remarriage, he should do so promptly, as the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam after the elections could pose legal issues, potentially leading to his arrest for engaging in polygamy. He stated that he would even consider attending Ajmal's wedding if it occurs before the elections. The Chief Minister clarified that polygamy is not yet illegal, as far as he knows Ajmal has only one wife. However, he emphasized the importance of Ajmal considering marriage before the elections, as polygamy will be prohibited thereafter.

Ajmal, the solitary AIDUF representative in the Lok Sabha representing Dhubri, known for his business in perfumes, is seeking re-election from the same constituency in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, CM Sarma mentioned that the state administration was in the process of aligning the UCC and the legislation to outlaw polygamy, noting that this matter was deliberated upon in the recent cabinet session. He added that the government’s current focus is on vigorously pursuing the prohibition of polygamy. A vocal opponent of the UCC, Ajmal, previously labelled it as contradictory to the Quran and Islamic teachings, asserting that his party would resist its implementation.

Notably, the Assam cabinet recently revoked the 'Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act' of 1935, drawing criticism from minority leaders both within the state and nationwide.