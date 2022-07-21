Abhishek Banerjee once again accused the Center of deprivation. He raised the tone against the Delhi government from Trinamool's 21st July Martyrs rally. The All India General Secretary of Trinamool made it clear that if the project of Bengal is not in the name of Bengal, then there is no need of money from the Center.

Recently, Union Ministry of Rural Development informed Navanna in a letter that, 'Bangla' should be removed from the name of 'Bangla Awas Yojana' and 'Prime Minister' should be inserted. Otherwise, not even one rupee will be given to the state government in this project. There is a lot of debate about it. Mamata Banerjee has raised her voice against the Center on this issue several times. Abhishek attacked the center on the same issue from the stage of July 21. He said, "The center has stopped money in the rural road scheme of Bengal, Bangla Awas Yojana. Center is insulting Bengal. I want you to stop giving money. Because, I want to bring out in front of everyone that your job is to insult Bengal."

Targeting the Centre, Abhishek further said, “Bangla will not beg you. Money of Bengal will go to Bengal from Bengal only. We are not willing to sell our backbone to Delhi. This is our pride. We have not, and will not, surrender like the other parties. The project will be in the name of Bengal. Otherwise there is no need for money. If Mamata can give Lakshmi Bhandar money to the families of one and a half crore housewives, so will Bangla Awas Yojana. The people of Bengal are not alive at the mercy of Delhi. Mamata Banerjee is not hungry? She did not burden anyone with taxes. Development is also happening in Bengal. Give Mamata Banerjee some more time. We will build roads with our money only."

Also, Abhishek taunted the defectors as 'traitors' and 'Mirzafar' from the stage. He also gave a message to the party workers to work together once again. Trinamool's All India General Secretary set the target of winning the panchayat elections and forming the government in Delhi as a bigger target.