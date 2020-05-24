हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki employee tests positive for coronavirus

The employee last worked at the plant on May 15 after which his residence came into a containment zone and he did not join work thereafter.

Maruti Suzuki employee tests positive for coronavirus

Gurugram: An employee of the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) at Manesar plant, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official spokesman of the company said.

He last worked at the plant on May 15 after which his residence came into a containment zone and he did not join work thereafter.

He tested positive for the COVID-19 on May 22.

The Company has informed the district administration about the employee who has since been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to stable.

"We are providing all medical help and assistance to him as per government guidelines," the spokesperson said.

"There may be a possibility of a second case of infection that has just been reported. More information is being sought", he said.

"The company has identified other employees who are working in his team. All of them have been asked to stay at home quarantine," the MSIL official said.

"We have undertaken a contact tracing exercise and out of abundant caution all employees who possibly could have come in contact have been advised to stay in home isolation. The company has in place a robust and carefully designed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for maximum safety against infection spread at the workplace and transit, which goes well beyond compliance requirement. In addition, there is also a COVID-19 Task Force that closely monitors adherence to the SOP in the Company," he said.

"There is no impact on the business operations of the company," he added.

Tags:
Maruti SuzukiCoronavirusCOVID-19ManesarHaryanalockdown
Next
Story

22-year-old killed for provocative WhatsApp status message in Pune
  • 1,31,868Confirmed
  • 3,867Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M

Domestic flights to resume from May 25 in India, keep these things in mind before traveling