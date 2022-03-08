हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vaishno Devi

Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims beware! Don’t let these fake chopper booking websites befool you - Details here

"People have complained about fake websites. We`ve urged them not to fall prey to them. Bookings can be made only on our official website or on phone application, nowhere else," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar. 

Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims beware! Don’t let these fake chopper booking websites befool you - Details here
(Credits: VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE WEB)

Reasi: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has filed an FIR with the Jammu and Kashmir police cyber department against fake websites for duping devotees in the garb of providing tickets for chopper bookings. 

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar said that many complaints were received from pilgrims about fake helicopter ticket booking websites.

"People have complained about fake websites. We`ve urged them not to fall prey to them. Bookings can be made only on our official website or on phone application, nowhere else," said Kumar. 

"We wrote to Google to block such websites. We have filed an FIR with the cyber department of the Jammu and Kashmir police. The issue is being investigated, while pilgrims are being sensitised not to fall into the trap of such websites. For the bookings, no travel agent has been given the authority," he added. 

"On failing to book a chopper for six persons from the official website, I looked for alternatives and came across other links which directed me to the official page. After depositing chopper amount, when I was asked for insurance money I sensed something was wrong," said Siddharth, a pilgrim. 

"We made bookings online. We got the tickets as well. But when we came here we got to know that the tickets were fake," said Sparsh, another pilgrim. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vaishno DeviMata Vaishno Devi Shrine BoardVaishno Devi Shrine BoardFake websitesJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir Police
Next
Story

India has set a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070, must accelerate green projects: PM Modi

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Ukraine Russia War Update: 13th day of Russia Ukraine war, know what is the situation?