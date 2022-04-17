हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mauritius

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today on eight-day visit

The MEA informed that Mauritius PM will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on April 19 along with PM Modi. 

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today on eight-day visit
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will arrive in India on Sunday (April 17, 2022) for an eight-day visit aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Mauritius PM will be accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation. The Mauritius Premier is arriving in India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mauritius PM is scheduled to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on April 19 along with PM Modi and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, Mauritius PM will also pay a visit to Varanasi apart from his official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi.

"India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture, and heritage. The upcoming visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties," MEA said.

Mauritius has been among the beneficiaries of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from several India-backed infrastructure projects.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary to the Cabinet of Mauritius NK Ballah in New Delhi and said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries was "progressing from strength to strength".

Earlier in January, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm project in Mauritius that is being undertaken under India`s development support.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MauritiusMauritius Prime MinisterPravind Kumar JugnauthNarendra ModiMEAMinistry of External Affairs (MEA)India-Mauritius
Next
Story

PM Modi to begin 3-day Gujarat visit on April 18, to lay foundation stone of multiple development projects

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Jahangirpuri Violence: Police Detains 10 People