Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today on eight-day visit

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will arrive in India on Sunday (April 17, 2022) for an eight-day visit aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Mauritius PM will be accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation. The Mauritius Premier is arriving in India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mauritius PM is scheduled to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on April 19 along with PM Modi and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, Mauritius PM will also pay a visit to Varanasi apart from his official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi.

"India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture, and heritage. The upcoming visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties," MEA said.

Mauritius has been among the beneficiaries of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from several India-backed infrastructure projects.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary to the Cabinet of Mauritius NK Ballah in New Delhi and said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries was "progressing from strength to strength".

Earlier in January, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm project in Mauritius that is being undertaken under India`s development support.

(With ANI inputs)

