MCD Elections 2022: AAP's women candidates register BIG WIN in Delhi civic polls

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) created history by beating the incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Wednesday (December 7) as it won a clear majority of 134 seats out of 250. However, it wasn't a clean sweep for the AAP as predicted in the exit polls the day before yesterday as BJP still managed to secure 104 seats. The BJP had been in power for the past 15 years and Kejriwal, in this election, managed to dislodge the saffron's party stronghold on Delhi civic administration. During its campaign, AAP had spoken about pushing forward younger and female candidates in the elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party had fielded about 138 female candidates in the MCD polls and over 70 managed to win a seat. While there is a 50% or 125-seat reservation for women in the MCD, the AAP had fielded 55% of women candidates with 13 more candidates contesting in the general seats as well.

These female candidates from AAP won in their wards - Babina Shokeen won in Nilothi (Ward 36), Munesh Devi won in Kadipur (Ward 7), Krishna Devi Raghav won in Binda Pur (Ward 116), and Rubi in Sant Nagar (Ward 9) among others.

While speaking about the criteria on which the female candidates were selected, a party official told TOI, "These women have emerged as the first choice of the public in the survey conducted by the ground workers of the party."

They further said, "Better connection with the people of the area and active participation on issues of public interest was a plus point for these women who got tickets on general seats."

Along with more female candidates, AAP had also given preference to younger candidates in their 20s. On the other hand, BJP had given tickets to 137 female candidates. Out of the 138 seats contested by AAP’s female candidates, over 70 were able to secure a win in the MCD elections.