MD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh Amid Drought Like Situation

Bhopal: In a much-needed relief to the farmers after a drought-like situation in several parts of Madhya Pradesh due to scant rainfall, many areas of the state, including the capital city of Bhopal, received showers on Friday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in several parts of the state including regions experiencing drought-like situations.

The Met Office has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the next three days in the districts of Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khargone and Seoni. Besides, districts such as Sehore, Khandwa, Ratlam, Ujjain and Chhindwara are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next three days.

The weather department has issued a red alert for districts -- Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore and Dewas districts. It said that the region is likely to witness heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on Saturday. Notably, poor rainfall in August has raised worries of a possible drought-like situation across Madhya Pradesh as 26 of the state's 52 districts had (until August 31) received around 20 per cent deficient rain, and nine, including capital Bhopal, around 30 per cent.

The situation had prompted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to call an emergency meeting and issue directions to chalk out a plan to combat the possible drought threat