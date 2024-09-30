MEA At 100 Days: Intensified Diplomatic Engagements And Multilateral Initiatives

As the current government completes its first 100 days, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has demonstrated a robust commitment to expanding India’s global outreach and strengthening diplomatic ties across multiple continents. Through high-level visits, participation in multilateral forums, and the signing of key agreements, India continues to assert its presence on the international stage.

Intensified Bilateral Visits

Several high-profile state visits have marked this period, with the President embarking on significant visits to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste. The Prime Minister’s engagements have been equally global, including visits to Italy (for the G7), Russia, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Singapore, and Brunei, underscoring India’s focus on strengthening ties with both traditional allies and emerging partners.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) has undertaken visits to key countries like the UAE, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, and Mauritius, reflecting India’s strategic interest in the Indian Ocean and Gulf regions.

In addition, India has hosted critical state visits, including those of the Prime Ministers of Vietnam and Malaysia, enhancing diplomatic relations with Southeast Asia.

Multilateral and Plurilateral Engagements: India’s leadership in multilateral forums has also been a focal point of these 100 days. The Prime Minister’s participation in the G7 Leaders’ Outreach Meeting in Italy highlighted India’s growing role in addressing global challenges. Meanwhile, the EAM’s participation in key multilateral summits, such as the SCO Summit in Kazakhstan, ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Lao PDR, and the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Japan, reflects India’s active engagement in regional and global partnerships.

A significant milestone was India’s hosting of the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS), a major diplomatic event that saw the participation of 173 dignitaries from 122 countries, including 21 heads of state and government.

Strengthening Diplomatic Presence:

The MEA has further expanded India’s global footprint by opening five new diplomatic missions in Albania, Gabon, Georgia, Latvia, and Timor-Leste, alongside two Indian consulates in Auckland and Barcelona. This is part of India’s broader strategy to enhance its presence and influence across regions.

Maritime Cooperation and SAGAR Vision

India’s maritime diplomacy, in line with the Prime Minister’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, has seen significant advancements. Key projects include the establishment of a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Sri Lanka and the re-launching of the ferry service between India and Sri Lanka. Additionally, India has contributed to regional maritime security by handing over the PS Zoroaster vessel to Seychelles after refitting it in India. Maritime Security Dialogues with Australia and Vietnam have further bolstered cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Renewable Energy and Health Cooperation:

In the renewable energy sector, India continues its leadership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with the signing of the ISA Framework Agreement with Bolivia, Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica. This aligns with India’s global commitment to clean energy.

India’s health diplomacy has been strengthened through the signing of MoUs for cooperation at the Drug Regulator Level with Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other nations. Additionally, MoUs with Nicaragua and Suriname on the recognition of the Indian Pharmacopeia signal India’s growing influence in global health standards.

Digital Payments and UPI Expansion:

India’s digital infrastructure is making global strides, with the signing of the INDIA STACK MoU with countries like Colombia, Cuba, and Trinidad & Tobago. The expansion of UPI and digital payments infrastructure reflects India’s technological expertise.

Licensing agreements and NDAs with countries such as Peru and Nicaragua have further solidified India’s role in shaping digital payments in developing economies.

Development Partnership and Cultural Diplomacy:

India’s development partnership initiatives have gained momentum, with projects like the upgradation of the Deka Pumping Station in Zimbabwe and the supply of haemodialysis units to Pacific Island nations. The completion of a 20MW Hydroelectric Project in Burundi underscores India’s commitment to supporting infrastructure development in Africa.

Cultural diplomacy also saw notable achievements with the Prime Minister inaugurating the 46th World Heritage Committee Session in India, where India’s nomination of the Charaideo Moidam in Assam was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. The International Yoga Conference in Durban and the renewal of an MoU on Sanskrit and Indian Philosophy in Mauritius reflect India’s soft power and cultural ties.

Diaspora Engagement:

Engagement with the Indian diaspora remains a priority, with continued expansion of services like the e-passport pilot project in Bhubaneswar and Nagpur. The operationalisation of the e-Migrate mobile app, and the signing of a Labour Mobility Agreement with Malaysia, further highlight India’s commitment to its global citizens.

The MEA’s proactive diplomacy in the first 100 days of the government highlights India’s growing global footprint, strategic partnerships, and leadership on key global issues. Through intensified engagements, multilateral participation, and development cooperation, India is laying the groundwork for deeper collaborations in the coming years.