Meet IAS officer Devyani, who secured AIR 11 in UPSC CSE exam on 5th attempt, studied only on weekends

New Delhi: Recentlt, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the result of CSE 2020 final examination, in which Devyani, who hails from Haryana, proved her talent and secured 11th rank in all of India, thus succeeding in becoming an IAS officer. Devyani had reportedly had secured 222nd rank in her fourth attempt last year.

Devyani's father father is her inspiration

Devyani hails from Mahendragarh in Haryana and completed her schooling from SH Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. After this, Devyani completed her graduation in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from Goa Campus of BITS Pilani in the year 2014, reported Zee News Hindi.

Devyani is the daughter of Hisar's Divisional Commissioner Vinay Singh and she had seen her father working as a civil servant from a very young age and so she also wanted to be like her father. Devyani considers her father as her inspiration.

Perseverence and hard work pay

The journey to become an IAS was not easy for Devyani and she got success after three failed attempts in a row. Devyani had given UPSC exam in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, but she could not crack the exam then. Reportedly, during the first and second attempt, Devyani didn't clear the pre-exam. In 2017, however, she reached the interview round, but her name did not figure in the final list. Despite this, she did not give up and was successful in the 2019 exam and managed to get the 222nd rank.

After securing the 222nd rank, Devyani was selected for the Central Audit Department and started training for it, but along with it, she still kept preparing for UPSC. Due to hard work and determination, Devyani got 11th rank in all India Earlier in the year 2019, Devyani was also selected in the Rajasthan Civil Services.

Number of hours not important, often studied only on weekends

According to a report in DNA, Devyani never focused too much on the number of hours she studied. She tried to not get worked up and study sincerely. In fact, after she got selected in the Central Audit Department, she didn't get much time to study and would only do so over the weekends - on Saturdays and Sundays.

Prepping for success

According to Devyani, she had set a target to score more marks in the optional subject in this exam, and she was able to do that. Along with this, she also relied on mock interviews to prepare for the interview and it was of great benefit. Apart from this, Devyani used to read newspapers daily and concentrate on writing.

