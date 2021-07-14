Meet the 42-year-old who sleeps for nearly 300 days a year

Most of us Indians are familiar with Kumbhakaran, the younger brother of Ravan in Ramayana, who used to sleep for six months at a time. And often, people who sleep long and deep in the country are referred to "Kumbhakaran" by their friends and family. But Purkharam, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, actually sleeps for 300 days a year, if media reports are to be believed. While eight hours of sleep a day is considered ideal by experts, Purkharam reportedly sleeps for 25 days at a stretch. And this is apparently because he was diagnosed with a rare disorder 23 years ago.

Forty-two-year-old Purkharam suffers from a rare disorder known as axis hypersomnia due to which he sleeps for 25 days at a stretch, as per media reports. He was first diagnosed with the rare syndrome 23 years ago, and since then, the condition has impacted his wellbeing and lifestyle. Due to his rare condition, Purkharam can apparently operate his local shop for just five days a month because when he falls asleep, it is a herculean task to wake him up.

The initial diagnosis

Purkharam's family sought medical help when he slept excessively during the initial days of the condition. At that time, he would reportedly sleep for 15 hours a day. Over the years, the period of sleep increased by several hours and ultimately for several days. And now his symptoms have worsened so much that he now sleeps for 20 to 25 days at a stretch.

The family members have to resort to performing everyday chores for him whilst he is sleeping, including feeding and bathing him. And to makes matter worse, Pukharam says the long hours of sleep barely made him feel rested and he feel tired most of the times and even has severe headaches.

Media reports further say that Purkharam’s wife Lichmi Devi and his mother Kanvari Devi are hopeful that he will recover soon and will be able to live a normal life like before.

