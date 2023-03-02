Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, Congress, NPP, TMC

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Today will see the counting of the ballots cast in the Meghalaya assembly elections. On February 27, approximately 77.9% of the electorate in Meghalaya utilised their right to vote. The stakes for the BJP appear to be greater because the outcome will show whether it has advanced in Meghalaya or whether the opposition has managed to chip away at its support. According to exit surveys, the mandate in Meghalaya may be shattered. The Conrad Sangma-led NPP in Meghalaya, which is anticipated to win the most votes, had an advantage according to a number of exit surveys. Three exit surveys indicate that the NPP will take home about 20 of the 59 seats up for election in Meghalaya.

Following a contentious campaign, there are signs that the NPP will rejoin the NDA after meeting with the Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his Meghalayan colleague, Conrad Sangma, at a hotel in this city on Tuesday night. The meeting took place as exit surveys indicated that Meghalaya may be a hung assembly, with Sangma's NPP leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), but the two parties fought the elections independently. Sarma, the North East Democratic Alliance (Neda) convener, played a key role in putting together a six-party alliance in 2018 that prevented Congress, which had grown to be the single-largest party, from forming a government.

Ernest Mawrie, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya, predicted on Wednesday that his party would take home 10 to 15 seats in that state before the results of the elections in three Northeastern states were announced. After the vote, we have talked about it and we think we will gain at least 10 seats and possibly as many as 15 seats, Ernest Mawrie told ANI. He added that no party would be able to establish the next government in Meghalaya without the BJP. The Meghalaya BJP Chief stated that the state's portion of the incoming government would be addressed at the party level following the election results. Here you can see all the information about which party gets how many seats in Meghalaya Chunav Results in 2023 out of 59 assembly constituencies. Also, the complete details of which MLAs have been elected from which constituencies can also be seen on the page below.

Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, Congress, NPP, TMC

S.NO Constituency Name Winning Candidate’s Name and Party Name 1 Nartiang (ST) To Be Announced… 2 Jowai (ST) To Be Announced… 3 Raliang (ST) To Be Announced… 4 Mowkaiaw (ST) To Be Announced… 5 Sutnga Saipung(ST) To Be Announced… 6 Khliehriat (ST) To Be Announced… 7 Amlarem (ST) To Be Announced… 8 Mawhati (ST) To Be Announced… 9 Nongpoh (ST) To Be Announced… 10 Jirang (ST) To Be Announced… 11 Umsning (ST) To Be Announced… 12 Umroi (ST) To Be Announced… 13 Mawrengkneng(ST) To Be Announced… 14 Pynthorumkhrah To Be Announced… 15 Mawlai (ST) To Be Announced… 16 East Shillong(ST) To Be Announced… 17 North Shillong(ST) To Be Announced… 18 West Shillong To Be Announced… 19 South Shillong To Be Announced… 20 Mylliem (ST) To Be Announced… 21 Nongthymmai(ST) To Be Announced… 22 Nongkrem (ST) To Be Announced… 23 Sohiong (ST) To Be Announced… 24 Mawphlang (ST) To Be Announced… 25 Mawsynram(ST) To Be Announced… 26 Shella (ST) To Be Announced… 27 Pynursla (ST) To Be Announced… 28 Sohra (ST) To Be Announced… 29 Mawkynrew(ST) To Be Announced… 30 Mairang (ST) To Be Announced… 31 Mawthadraishan(ST) To Be Announced… 32 Nongstoin (ST) To Be Announced… 33 Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST) To Be Announced… 34 Mawshynrut(ST) To Be Announced… 35 Ranikor (ST) To Be Announced… 36 Mawkyrwat (ST) To Be Announced… 37 Kharkutta (ST) To Be Announced… 38 Mendipathar(ST) To Be Announced… 39 Resubelpara(ST) To Be Announced… 40 Bajengdoba(ST) To Be Announced… 41 Songsak (ST) To Be Announced… 42 Rongjeng (ST) To Be Announced… 43 Williamnagar(ST) To Be Announced… 44 Raksamgre (ST) To Be Announced… 45 Tikrikilla (ST) To Be Announced… 46 Phulbari To Be Announced… 47 Rajabala To Be Announced… 48 Selsella (ST) To Be Announced… 49 Dadenggre (ST) To Be Announced… 50 North Tura (ST) To Be Announced… 51 South Tura (ST) To Be Announced… 52 Rangsakona(ST) To Be Announced… 53 Ampati (ST) To Be Announced… 54 Mahendraganj(ST) To Be Announced… 55 Salmanpara(ST) To Be Announced… 56 Gambegre (ST) To Be Announced… 57 Dalu (ST) To Be Announced… 58 Rongara Siju(ST) To Be Announced… 59 Chokpot (ST) To Be Announced… 60 Baghmara (ST) To Be Announced…

13 locations have been put up by the Indian Election Commission to count the votes for Meghalaya. Security has been given for all counting centres in accordance with the protocols. The ECI protocols have been followed in providing three layers of protection.