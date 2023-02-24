topStoriesenglish2576817
MEGHALAYA POLLS

Meghalaya Elections 2023: Exit Polls Banned, Silence Period Starts Saturday, 4 PM, Says CEO

Over 21 lakh people will be eligible to elect their representatives from 369 candidates including 36 women.

Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 08:54 PM IST|Source: PTI

Shillong: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned exit polls in Meghalaya from 7 am on Friday to 7 pm on February 27, the day of polling. Besides, the ECI declared that no campaigning is allowed from 4 pm on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

The ECI also issued an advisory saying that mobile phones cannot be taken inside voting compartments of polling booths across the state. As per ECI protocols, exit polls are banned in the state from 7 am on February 24 till 7 pm on February 27. The silence period for campaigning will begin at 4 pm tomorrow (February 25),? Kharkongor told PTI.

According to the CEO, of the 3,419 polling booths of the state, 640 are identified as 'vulnerable', 323 are critical' and 84 are both. As many as 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed across the state ahead of the February 27 assembly elections. Votes will be counted on March 2.

A total of 53 observers 20 general observers, 21 expenditure observers, and 12 police observers - are on the job to ensure that the elections are free, fair, and peaceful, the CEO said. Over 21 lakh people will be eligible to elect their representatives from 369 candidates including 36 women.

Meghalaya pollsECIMeghalaya pollingmeghalaya assembly elections 2023meghalaya election news

