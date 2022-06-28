NewsIndia
MOHAMMED ZUBAIR

Mehbooba Mufti questions PM Modi's pledge to protect free speech amid Mohammed Zubair's arrest

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attacked the Centre over the arrest of an Alt News journalist by Delhi police on Monday (June 27).

Written by - Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited by: Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
  • Peoples Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the arrest of Mohammed Zubair
  • Bashing the BJP, she added, "India is a democratic country, but BJP is doing the total opposite of democratic setup'

Trending Photos

Mehbooba Mufti questions PM Modi's pledge to protect free speech amid Mohammed Zubair's arrest

New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the arrest of the fact-checking website Alt News co-founder and journalist Mohammed Zubair and bashed the BJP-led central government. She said, "I strongly condemn the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair by Delhi Police". Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mehbooba said, "On one side PM Modi signed the G7 declaration to safeguard freedom of expression and back in India, his government arrested the AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair who used to bring real news, who had exposed Nupur Sharma."

She further said, "It all started in Kashmir valley post 2019, when BJP and its government started to harass journalists who did real stories, not propaganda. They (journalists) were booked under UAPA and other draconian laws."

Also Read: 'Request PM Modi's immediate intervention': Mumbai Press Club on Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair's arrest

Bashing the BJP, she added, "India is a democratic country, but BJP is doing the total opposite of democratic setup which is very lethal for the country".

"India started to act like China ceasing the freedom of expression and muzzling the voice journalists," she said.

Mehbooba concluded by saying that it's time for the civil society here to stand against all odds and oppose the ceasing of freedom of expression with full force which she said is the only one way we can be able to safeguard our democratic setup. 

Live TV

 

Mohammed ZubairMehbooba MuftiMohammed Zubair arrestAlt NewsDelhi PolicejournalistPDP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi