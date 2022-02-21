Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, dies of heart attack aged 50

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Doctors at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informed in an official statement today, "State Minister Goutham Reddy suffered a heart attack this morning. He was immediately shifted to Apollo hospital. The doctors there declared him brought dead."

Reddy was a member of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly representing the Atmakur assembly constituency of Nellore district.

He was born on December 31, 1976 at Brahmanapalli village, Marripadu mandal in Nellore district to Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Manimanjari.

He did his MSc in textiles at the University of Manchester in the UK.

Reddy was also the Managing Director of KMC industries. He was first elected as MLA from Atmakur in 2014 and then in 2019. He became a minister in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after YSRCP came to power in 2019.

