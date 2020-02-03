Men on red scooty open fire near Gate no 5 of Delhi's Jamia Milia; 3rd firing incident in week

New Delhi: An incident of firing took place near gate number five of Jamia Millia Islamia University here on Sunday (February 2) night.

A statement issued by Jamia Coordination Committee said that the the firing was done by two unidentified persons and were on a red colour scooty. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement added.

"Firing has taken place at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534," the statement said.

Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm. "We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty," a student said. "We have taken down the vehicle number and called police," he added.

This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Section 307/34 and Section 27 of the Arms Act in connection with the incident.

On January 30, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student. Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air in Shaheen Bagh in Jamia Nagar. No one was hurt in the incident. The incident on Sunday night triggered panic in the area. A police vehicle had reached the spot after the incident but was chased away by angry students.

Hundreds of students and locals gathered outside the university. Many raised slogans against the Delhi Police. They also staged a dharna outside the Jamia Nagar police station.