'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP during Vijaya Yathra in Kerala on February 21

E Sreedharan, also dubbed as the 'Metro man' will joining the BJP just months ahead of the state assembly polls in Kerala. The 88-year-old is likely to contest the Kerala election, which is likely to be held in May. Sreedharan retired as chief of the Delhi Metro in 2011.

File photo

New Delhi: E Sreedharan, also dubbed as the 'Metro man' will joining the BJP just months ahead of the state assembly polls in Kerala.

The man credited for changing the face of public transport in India will formally join BJP during the scheduled Vijaya Yathra which will be led by state BJP chief K Surendran. The 'yatra' will commence from Sunday. 

The 88-year-old is likely to contest the Kerala election, which is likely to be held in May.

Sreedharan retired as chief of the Delhi Metro in 2011. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

 

E SreedharanDelhi MetroKeralaBJP
