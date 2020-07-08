हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Home Affairs

MHA sets up inter-ministerial panel to probe violation of regulations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others

The probe against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others will be conducted by a special director in the ED, the MHA said.

MHA sets up inter-ministerial panel to probe violation of regulations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced that it has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

These include investigations into violation of various legal provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Income Tax Act and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The probe against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others will be conducted by a special director in the ED, the MHA said.

"MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

Notably, in June, BJP President JP Nadda had alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received fund from various government PSUs.On June 27, Nadda alleged that the money received in PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) between 2005-2008 was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was set up on June 21, 1991, to realize the vision of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The foundation is chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. The other trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram.

Tags:
Ministry of Home AffairsRajiv Gandhi FoundationRajiv Gandhi Charitable TrustIndira Gandhi Memorial trust
Next
Story

Ladakh Scouts, Indian Army's regiment which acts as eyes and ears at LAC
  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M16S

Zee Top 20: Top 20 News of the day