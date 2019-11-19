MHA writes to states, Union Territories on Gandhi family security

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to state and union territory governments on behalf of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) providing details of security cover for Gandhi family, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Sources told Zee Media that the MHA has written to state and union territory governments about the new protocols that came into effect after the Centre's decision to replace the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover given to Gandhi family by the 'Z-plus' security of the CRPF. It may be recalled that this decision was taken by the MHA on November 8. It is learnt CRPF is likely to seek MHA sanctions to raise at least one more battalion in order to provide security to the Gandhi family.

The decision to replace SPG cover with CRPF security for Gandhi family was taken at a high-level meeting of the MHA after threat assessment was done from all agencies. According to the intelligence bureau, there is no direct threat to the Gandhi family.

The MHA had said that the review of security cover is a periodical and professional exercise and it is done on the basis of threat perception that is based on an assessment undertaken by security agencies.

In 1991, after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, it was decided to give SPG cover to former prime ministers also. The security cover of all former prime ministers were reviewed from time to time and downgraded whenever required. In August, the security of former prime minister Manmohan Singh was also removed and the security of the Z + category was given.