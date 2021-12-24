MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, pilot dead

New Delhi: MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jaisalmer on Friday (December 24). The Pilot of the aircraft lost his life on the spot.
The accident happened in DNP area near Ganga village. Police, fire brigade and the administration has reached the spot and recovered the body of the pilot.
Details awaited.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.