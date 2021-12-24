हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, pilot dead

Police, fire brigade and the administration has reached the spot and recovered the body of the pilot. 

New Delhi: MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jaisalmer on Friday (December 24). The Pilot of the aircraft lost his life on the spot.

The accident happened in DNP area near Ganga village. Police, fire brigade and the administration has reached the spot and recovered the body of the pilot. 

Details awaited.

