In Mizoram, history has been created. Since the formation of the state in 1987, this is the first time that a party other than the Congress or the Mizo National Front (MNF) has been voted into power. A new regional party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), bagged 27 seats in the 40-member assembly, comprehensively defeating the ruling MNF. And the man heading the ZPM, Lalduhoma, is all set to be the new Chief Minister of Mizoram and is being rightly called the 'giant killer'.

Lalduhoma's Journey: A Humble Beginning

So who is Lalduhoma? While search engines might be flooded with this question now, the man of the moment in Mizoram has chartered an illustrious journey. Lalduhoma completed his BA degree from North East Hill University, and five years later, he joined the Indian Police Service after clearing the Civil Services exam. He was born into a humble family in Tualpui village of Champhai district, bordering Myanmar. He was an excellent student and bagged a job as principal assistant in the office of C. Chhunga - Mizoram's first CM - in 1972. Reportedly, it was during this job that he completed his graduation, while being enrolled in an evening course, and later went on to be an IPS officer.

The Indira Gandhi Connection

Thanks to his achievements and capabilities, Lalduhoma became the security in-charge for then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was posted in Goa and his firm handling of the drug mafia reportedly impressed Indira Gandhi and he was transferred to New Delhi in 1982. Afterwards, he became a part of Gandhi's security team.

Lalduhoma's Entry And Journey Into Politics

In 1984, Lalduhoma quit his job and joined the Congress party. and was elected as an MP from Mizoram. But four years later, he quit Congress and was disqualified as an MP. In 2003, he was elected as an MLA from another party that was founded by him before the ZPM - the Zoram Nationalist Party.

The Birth Of ZPM

An alliance of six regional parties, the Zoram People's Movement as the name suggests began as a movement group. It won 8 seats in the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election and it was not a recognised party yet during the Assembly elections in 2018. The Zoram people's movement was officially registered with the Election Commission of India in July 2019. after submitting a request on January 21, 2019.