Mobile phones to cost more as Centre hikes GST, Delhi Police arrests five more accused in Ankit Sharma murder case and other top news for March 14

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 14, 2020.

1. Mobile phones to cost more as Centre hikes GST to 18%

The GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council on Saturday (March 14, 2020) announced that the tax on mobile phones and specific parts will be increased from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. The decision of tax hike was taken in the GST council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Read more here



2. Delhi Police arrests five more accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

The Delhi police on Saturday (March 14, 2020) arrested five accused in the IB employee Ankit Sharma murder case. The accused are identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib who are residents of Chand Bagh and Anas who hails from Mustafabad area of Northeast Delhi. The total number of arrest has now gone up to six in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence. Earlier on Friday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Salman a resident of Nand Nagri. Read here



3. Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16 due to Coronavirus outbreak

Taking note of global pandemic novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Supreme Court decided that from March 16 it will take up for hearing only urgent matters and no persons except lawyers concerned will be allowed inside its courtrooms. According to the report, from March 16 onwards, only six benches of the apex court will function, instead of the usual 14 benches. Read more here

4. Delhi Police registers conspiracy case against tainted J&K DSP Davinder Singh

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has filed a case under conspiracy charges against suspended DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh. Read here



5. Yes Bank crisis: Current administrator Prashant Kumar appointed as new MD, CEO

The government in a notification announced the appointment of current administrator Prashant Kumar as the new managing director, CEO of crisis-ridden Yes Bank on Saturday (March 14). Former Chairman of PNB will be the Non-Executive Chairman while Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda will be the two independent directors. Read here

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

6. Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai turns 'Naagin', shares first look teaser

Popular telly celebrity and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai has now made her stunning entry in the superhit TV show 'Naagin 4'. She will be seen playing a character named Shalaka on the show. And she announced her entry on social media along with a powerful teaser too. Watch

7. Kareena Kapoor shares in-flight pic with Aamir Khan but it's his pillow which hogs the limelight!

Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The two recently took off for their next schedule of shoot and Bebo, who recently joined Instagram decided to share an in-flight picture. See here

SPORTS NEWS

8. BCCI suspends all remaining domestic games due to COVID-19 pandemic

A day after the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed till April 15, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday suspended all the remaining domestic games of the season including Irani Cup in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Read more here

9. Let's stay strong and fight COVID-19 outbreak: Virat Kohli urges world community