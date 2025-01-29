Advertisement
Modi Compares Kejriwal To Infamous Thug Charles Sobhraj: 'One Has To Be...'

PM Modi compared AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, known for duping people. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi Compares Kejriwal To Infamous Thug Charles Sobhraj: 'One Has To Be...' Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna. Modi said AAP leaders are desperate as they fear defeat in the Delhi polls. 

Addressing a rally in Kartar Nagar ahead of the February 5 assembly elections, Modi compared AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, known for duping people. 

"Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and looted public money worth thousands of crores can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi," Modi said. 

He accused AAP leaders of misleading people. "These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped," he added. 

"You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj. He was a known thug, but he was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," PTI quoted PM as saying. 

