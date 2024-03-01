Modi Concludes Midnight Meeting: Finalises Candidates For 50 Seats, First List Expected Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night led the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) and finalised candidates for 50 Lok Sabha seats for Uttar Pradesh. According to sources the party is set to release its first list of candidates shortly. The BJP plans to reserve 6 seats for its ally parties in UP. Meanwhile, PM Modi is most likely to contest the elections from Varanasi once again. The meeting saw the participation of notable leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and key state ministers like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The session started in the evening and ended well into the night, concluding around 3 AM. The BJP decided to allocate 2 Lok Sabha seats to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), while reserving 2 seats, Mirzapur and Robertsganj, for Apna Dal(S). Additionally, 1 seat each was allotted to Subhaspa and Nishad Party for Ghosi and Sant Kabir Nagar, respectively.

As per sources, the BJP anticipates that their proactive approach in announcing candidates first will exert psychological pressure on the Congress and INDIA-bloc. The meeting in Chhattisgarh has concluded, signalling the finalisation of candidates for all seats, and the session in West Bengal has also come to an end. In Assam, the distribution of seats among the BJP and its coalition has been settled. Among the state's 14 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will contest 11, Assam Gana Parishad two, and the PPL will compete for one seat. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed this information.