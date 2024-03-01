trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726337
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Modi Concludes Midnight Meeting: Finalises Candidates For 50 Seats, First List Expected Soon

The session started in the evening and ended well into the night, concluding around 3 AM finalising candidates for 50 Lok Sabha seats for Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 06:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Modi Concludes Midnight Meeting: Finalises Candidates For 50 Seats, First List Expected Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night led the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) and finalised candidates for 50 Lok Sabha seats for Uttar Pradesh. According to sources the party is set to release its first list of candidates shortly.  The BJP plans to reserve 6 seats for its ally parties in UP. Meanwhile, PM Modi is most likely to contest the elections from Varanasi once again. The meeting saw the participation of notable leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and key state ministers like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. 

The session started in the evening and ended well into the night, concluding around 3 AM. The BJP decided to allocate 2 Lok Sabha seats to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), while reserving 2 seats, Mirzapur and Robertsganj, for Apna Dal(S). Additionally, 1 seat each was allotted to Subhaspa and Nishad Party for Ghosi and Sant Kabir Nagar, respectively. 

As per sources, the BJP anticipates that their proactive approach in announcing candidates first will exert psychological pressure on the Congress and INDIA-bloc. The meeting in Chhattisgarh has concluded, signalling the finalisation of candidates for all seats, and the session in West Bengal has also come to an end. In Assam, the distribution of seats among the BJP and its coalition has been settled. Among the state's 14 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will contest 11, Assam Gana Parishad two, and the PPL will compete for one seat. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed this information. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?