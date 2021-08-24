हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt selling India’s crown jewels built with public money: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre’s monetisation scheme

Addressing a press conference here with former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, Gandhi said the BJP has claimed that nothing happened in India for 70 years, but now all assets created in all these years are being sold.

Modi govt selling India’s crown jewels built with public money: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre’s monetisation scheme
Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Centre's move to monetise its assets across key sectors, saying the Modi dispensation is in the process of selling India's "crown jewels" built by previous governments with public money over 70 years.

Addressing a press conference here with former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, he said the BJP has claimed that nothing happened in India for 70 years, but now all assets created in all these years are being sold.

Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi government's privatisation plan was aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs.

He alleged that the government was indulging in creation of monopolies in the formal sector and elimination of the informal sector.

Chidambaram said that raising funds cannot be the sole aim for selling assets built over 70 years.

The former Union minister felt that all stakeholders, including employees, worker unions, farmers, must be consulted before embarking on such large sale of assets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors -- from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums.

As many as 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, including ones at Chennai, Bhopal, Varanasi and Vadodara, as well as 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway colonies have been identified for getting private investments.

Also Read: From passenger trains, railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums --Here's all about Modi govt's Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiNational Monetisation PipelineNirmala SitharamanModi government
Next
Story

Social activist Pawan Monga lends a helping hand during the pandemic

Must Watch

PT9M43S

WION in Afghanistan inside Kabul airport