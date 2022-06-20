New Delhi: Amid the ongoing violent protests in the country against the Centre’s newly launched Agneepath Recruitment Scheme for armed forces hiring and Rahul Gandhi’s interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald Scam case, Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay made created quite a stir with his controversial statement against PM Narendra Modi. Calling him a dictator-like mind, Sahay, while addressing the party at the ‘Satyagrah’ compared PM with Germany’s former dictator Hitler and said that “ Modi will die Hitler’s death if he doesn’t change his way of Hitler-like working.” Hitler was a cruel dictator of Germany known for ordering the infamous Holocaust, the genocide against Jews in Germany during the early 90s.

The Congress leader was addressing the Satyagrah that the party is staging in New Delhi against the Agneepath scheme and Rahul Gandhi’s interrogation by ED. Watch Subodh Sahaney’s controversial video here!

#WATCH | Modi will die Hitler's death if he follows his path, says Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay at party's 'Satyagrah' protest against ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi & Agnipath scheme in Delhi pic.twitter.com/fO8LfRShvK June 20, 2022

The Congress leader later issued a clarification on his statement, however, he maintained the Hitler remark.

Talking to ANI on the remark, which has been condemned by many, Sahay said that Narendra Modi himself once said whoever will follow Hitler’s path will die Hitler’s death.

#WATCH | Subodh Kant Sahay speaks on his earlier statement, 'Modi will die Hitler's death if he follows his path'



Says "...Ask Narendra Modi, he too must have raised this slogan. It's a slogan- jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega. Ask him what path is he taking" pic.twitter.com/JrY4iFo2wY — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

“Ask Narendra Modi, he too must have raised this slogan. It's a slogan- jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega. Ask him what path is he taking" Sahaney told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers sat on a `Satyagraha` at Jantar Mantar here for the second consecutive day against the Agnipath scheme and ED`s questioning of Rahul Gandhi as what the party calls `vendetta politics. A delegation of Congress will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening. The party has also called its Parliamentary board meeting which all MPs have been asked to attend.



Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for the fourth time on Monday. Earlier, he was questioned for 30 hours in three days.